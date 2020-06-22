HARRISBURG — State data showed an additional 456 cases of COVID-19, along with three new deaths. Locally, Northumberland County saw another spike, attributed to a nursing facility.
The statewide total has risen to 82,186, the state noted. There are 6,426 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Since Friday, Northumberland County has added 24 new cases of COVID; Columbia five; Union County added four; and Lycoming and Montour each added one.
Confirmed case counts, by county: Northumberland, 254; Lycoming, 169; Union, 81; Snyder 52, Montour 61 and Columbia, 374.
There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 585,662 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Of total deaths, 4,389 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,219 of our total cases are in health care workers.
