HARRISBURG — A release issued Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed the Borough of Milton will be receiving $500,000 through the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).
Union County will also be receiving $500,000 through the program.
The funding for Milton, previously announced by project administrator SEDA-COG, will allow for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
According to SEDA-COG, the waitlists to have projects done at homes are currently full since the potential grant awards we publicized when the applications were submitted in September.
“Being able to provide affordable, safe, and livable spaces for lower-income Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth remains a high priority for my administration. Especially as Pennsylvanians continue to feel the financial impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, ensuring that there are good housing options for those who need it is critical,” Wolf said. “HOME funding helps individuals acquire and preserve reliable and safe housing and ensures that opportunity is available to any eligible Pennsylvania homeowner or renter.”
The HOME program provides federal funding to assist municipalities and local governments in expanding and preserving a supply of affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians. HOME funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. HOME program funds are provided to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process.
In addition to Milton in Northumberland County, the City of Sunbury will be receiving $500,000 through the program for the rehabilitation of nine owner-occupied homes.
In Union County, $500,000 was awarded to rehabilitate 15 owner-occupied homes, to be administered by the Union County Housing Authority.
In nearby counties, the following funds are being awarded through the project:
• Columbia County, $1.9 million, to rehabilitate and convert a church in Bloomsburg into nine units of affordable rental housing for individuals or families at or below 50% of the median family income.
• Lycoming County, South Williamsport Borough was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes, to be administered by the SEDA-COG
• Montour County, $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes, to be administered by SEDA-COG.
