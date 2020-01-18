HARRISBURG — Two workforce development boards have been awarded funding by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) to boost educational opportunities and career training in the region, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
The Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (CPWDC) — which serves Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — was awarded $121,080. The Northern Tier Workforce Development Board — which serves Bradford, Tioga, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties — was awarded $131,006.
The two recipients were among 19 grant recipients totaling $2.4 million that were awarded statewide in the current round of funding.
“Both grants will support programs to connect schools, employers, and students to career-related experiences and opportunities locally,” Yaw said. “Some of the programs could include soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing and career mentoring. These are worthy state investments.”
“CPWDC is excited for the opportunities the business and education funding provides for the Central Pennsylvania community,” said Erica Mulberger, CPWDC executive director. “With this year’s grant, CPWDC is focusing not only on increasing students’ exposure to local careers, but also exposing more parents to local companies by hosting ‘Parent Pathways Awareness Nights.’ Our goal is for parents and students to understand the career and post-secondary training opportunities available in the region, so they can make informed decisions before graduation. The last thing we want as a workforce development board is for students to incur debt for training that doesn’t align with the family sustaining career opportunities that employers are offering now and in the future. Additionally, we’re implementing a mentoring program matching students with adult mentors from local businesses for a 12-month mentorship program. We know many youth are growing up without supportive adults, and we want to help these underserved youth break the cycle of poverty in their families by connecting them with positive role-models.”
The funding was provided through the Business-Education Partnerships grant program, which is administered by L&I and funded by the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.