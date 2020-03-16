LEWISBURG — Senior living facilities in the Lewisburg area have taken steps they hope will help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
RiverWoods Senior Living Community announced visitation would be restricted to compassionate care situations such as end-of-life. The measures, as posted on the RiverWoods website, were taken to comply with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) directives.
However, the need for personal communication between residents and family members was also acknowledged.
“We understand that connecting with loved ones is incredibly important,” it was noted. “There are a variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them. These may include telephone, email, text, or through Skype or Facebook.”
Measures taken were similar to those already in place for influenza.
Additional measures included:
• Suspending all visitation as required by the CMS.
• Closure of dining rooms with residents in personal care and skilled nursing care. Residents will receive meals in room with assistance if needed.
• Additional screening procedures at the time of admission or move-in for residents or hire for employees will include questions about international travel.
• Daily screening for employees and limited essential visitors will also be in place.
• Residents receiving services from private duty or agency-based caregivers not on a preferred list of providers will be asked to check with the provider’s management to ensure they are following the latest infection control guidelines.
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village (BVLV) similarly announced it was complying with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and CMS. Its Facebook page had a post acknowledging the potential harm the virus can do do people over age 60 with underlying health problems.
A 30-day restriction was put into place on Friday, restricting public and family access to health care, personal care and the assisted living campuses. Leaves of absence for residents were also restricted.
“We do not take this step lightly, especially knowing that older adults in health care centers depend on regular contact with family members,” the posting read. “But the safety and health of our residents and our staff members must be paramount. And there are other ways, including telephone, social media and online platforms such as Skype, through which contact can be maintained.”
Heritage Springs Memory care posted information on its Facebook page for people who may believe they have symptoms. They included a number for Geisinger Medical Center (570-284-3657), screening information from the Lehigh Valley Health Network (888-402-LVHN, ask for myLVHN) and St. Luke’s (866-785-8537, option 7).
