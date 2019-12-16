MUNCY — Muncy Borough was recently the recipient of a local grant for the reconstruction of the Margaret E. Waldron Park, formerly called Green Street Park.
The park is located along Green and Division streets and host a Little League field as well as 2.5 acres of open green space.
The Waldron Memorial Fund, through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, awarded $109,0000 for the borough park through multi-year grants.
Council’s Recreation Committee developed a park plan providing young children a safe accessible place for outdoor recreation, borough officials noted. New equipment installed includes a PLAYWEB, NEOS interactive game with eight stations, Tot Lot (ages 2-5), and pavilion. Along with walkways and a large parking area with ADA parking. The most current certified “Safe Equipment” and “Safety Surfaces” were installed.
For more information visit www.FCFPartnership.org.
A ribbon cutting ceremony and official opening will be held in the spring.
