LEWISBURG — Bucknell University officials will be busy in the days ahead interpreting a new federal rule concerning international students and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ruling released Monday could deny international students permission to enter the country if their university operates entirely online in the fall. International students could risk deportation should the pandemic prompt an institution at some point to opt for online classes.
Bucknell Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak was “deeply troubled” by the ruling which retracted permission that allowed international students to take online courses while remaining in the United States during the spring semester.
“I feel for the students who, at this challenging time, must now be even more anxious and unsettled by this news,” Mermann-Jozwiak wrote in a message to faculty and staff. “Please know that we are working with our general counsel, with the director of International Student Services, and with the registrar’s office to interpret the rule and to support the students.”
One month ago, Bucknell University President John Bravman announced plans to begin the fall semester Monday, Aug. 17, eliminate fall break and conduct final exams remotely. He noted that changing health and safety issues could require a return to remote instruction.
Figures from InternationalStudent.com indicated about 6% of Bucknell University students were from other countries. Students from Myanmar, formerly Burma, have attended Bucknell since 1858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.