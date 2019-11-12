MILTON — An unidentified 24-year-old man remains hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spine and other injuries after being shot Sunday afternoon in Milton. Three suspects in the case were arraigned Monday morning on attempted homicide and related counts.
The three men charged in the case are: Ricky Waheed Pearson, 22, of 446 Race St., Sunbury; Deionte Oshay Sherrell, 23, of 2217 Peach St., Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of 528 Willow St., Highspire.
Milton police on Monday did not provide a time frame on when the identity of the victim may be released.
Pearson, identified in court documents as the suspected gunman, has been charged with felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault riot. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and simple assault with a deadly weapon.
Sherrell and Carpenter have each been charged with felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide accomplice, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (two counts each) and riot. The two have also been charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. A fleeing or attempting to elude police charge was also filed against carpenter.
The three men are locked up in the Northumberland County Jail after being denied bail by District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
According to court documents filed by Milton Police Department Officers Jason Engleman and Todd Ulrich, the incident started to unfold at 3 p.m. when an unidentified witness said he and the 24-year-old victim were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway. Carpenter and Sherrell came to the apartment to retrieve a black North Face beanie hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend.
The witness said he gave the hat to Carpenter, who started throwing punches. He and Sherrell were forced from the apartment by the witness and the victim.
The witness told police he and the victim later exited the apartment via an exit on Long Alley. As they approached the 10 block of Elm Street, a black Audi pulled up to the two.
According to court documents, the witness reported fighting with Sherrill and Carpenter as they exited the car. As the witness ran away from the scene he heard four or five shots being fired and saw the victim falling to the ground.
The three suspects allegedly got into a car and fled from the scene. Video surveillance footage from the area showed Carpenter driving the vehicle, police said.
As Ulrich and Engleman arrived on scene, they reported finding the victim with two bullet wounds to the leg and two to the torso area.
“Pressure was immediately applied to the wounds until EMS arrived on scene,” Engleman and Ulrich wrote, in court documents. “Police did speak with the victim briefly, who indicated that a Ricky was the individual who shot him.”
The officers also reported finding .40-caliber spent shell casings at the scene.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he had emergency surgery. According to court documents, the victim sustained severed arteries in his leg, a broken femur, a hole in the intestine and has a bullet lodged in his spine.
“As of the time of these charges, the victim was still undergoing life-saving medical efforts,” court documents said.
A short time after the shooting, Engleman and Ulrich said Pennsylvania State Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ traveling in the area of Water and Market streets, Lewisburg.
“The vehicle was observed turning onto the river bridge and accelerating in the wrong lane of travel,” court documents said. “PSP was able to pursue the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection with State Route 405.”
The vehicle then turned onto Route 405 southbound and traveled for about 1 mile until it pulled over. Police took Carpenter, Pearson and Sherrell into custody. Carpenter was allegedly found to have possible blood spattered on his white sneakers.
Milton Police Department Cpl. Dan Embeck said Sunday night the apartment building where the altercation started is the same building that a March drug sweep was centered around. In that incident, 160 members of law enforcement fanned out across Milton to take into custody many of the 22 individuals indicted on federal charges stemming from two operations which were allegedly trafficking narcotics from Puerto Rico to Milton and several other locations.
In October 2018, Pearson was charged in Northumberland County with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Carpenter has an extensive criminal history in Northumberland County, according to online court records. In 2011, he was sentenced to three years probation on a theft charge. In 2013, he was sentenced to three to 12 months in prison on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. In a separate count, he was sentenced to nine to 24 months in prison on simple assault charges.
In 2017, Carpenter was sentenced to eight months in prison on a disorderly conduct charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.