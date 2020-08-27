WASHINGTONVILLE — A 1,000-acre solar farm is expected to be operational on land owned by Talen Energy in Montour County by 2022.
Taryne Williams, media and community relations manager for Talen Energy, said the company has announced a partnership with Pattern Energy to develop the solar farm.
“The project, when complete, will generate about 100 megawatts of power,” Williams said. “That’s enough to power about 20,000 homes each year.”
Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, which Williams described as a regional transmission organization.
“The power is diverted through utilities to homes, to businesses,” she said.
By generating 100 megawatts of power, she said the solar farm will be “one of the larger” farms of its type.
“A lot of installations range from 20 to 40 megawatts,” Williams said. “This will be on the large side.”
The number of solar panels it will utilize is still being determined.
The farm itself, according to Williams, will be developed on 1,000 acres of land owned by Talen near the Montour Steam Electric Plant.
“It is flat land, it will work well for solar,” Williams said. “It is undeveloped land. It will allow us to take advantage of the transmission lines and the infrastructure that’s already there.”
She said the solar farm will have no impact on the steam-electric plant.
“Talen has a diverse generation portfolio,” she said. “We have gas, we have coal, we have nuclear.... We saw this project as an opportunity to start diversifying our portfolio further.”
According to Williams, Talen is providing the land and infrastructure for the project, while Pattern Energy will be the project manager.
“Right now, the project is in the permitting stage,” Williams said. “From permitting, we will move into the site preparation and construction process.”
Construction is expected to take about 12 months.
“If all goes well with permitting, we are projecting we could be operational by the middle of 2022,” Williams said.
One-hundred to 175 construction jobs will be supported through the project, she said.
“In addition to the construction jobs, something to note is we are hoping to increase the demand for lodging and food services,” Williams said. “We are looking to provide that benefit.”
After the construction is complete, she said “a few” employees will be needed for maintenance and operations of the facility.
“The bulk of the jobs will be during the construction phase,” Williams said.
She noted that Talen Energy currently has operations in the Northeast, Montana and Texas.
While the company currently does not operate any solar farms, the one in Montour County isn’t the only one Talen is looking to develop.
According to information provided by Williams, the company is part of a joint venture with BQ Energy to develop a 20-megawatt solar farm adjacent to the decommissioned Sunbury power plant in Snyder County, which Talen formerly owned.
That solar farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.
Talen has also partnered with BQ Energy to develop a 20-megawatt solar farm in Lancaster County.
According to information provided by Williams, that project is proposed for ash basins adjacent to the decommissioned Holtwood coal-fired plant, which was owned by Talen. The project is also expected to be operational by the end of 2021.
