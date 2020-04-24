MILTON — Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton Salvation Army was providing between two and four food boxes per week to families in need.
Over the last several weeks, the number of boxes being distributed by the Salvation Army has ballooned to approximately 50 per week.
Initially, Milton Salvation Army Lt. Jared Starnes said the organization had been purchasing food from Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in Watsontown to give to those in need.
“They’ve been very gracious in filling our needs,” Starnes said, of Lingle’s.
While still purchasing some items from the Watsontown supermarket, Starnes said this week the Milton Salvation Army started receiving shipments of food items from a national relief organization, Operation BBQ Relief.
“They’ve been providing meals for the Salvation Army throughout the state,” Starnes said, of Operation BBQ Relief.
He said the Milton Salvation Army does not pay for food it receives from Operation BBQ Relief as the program is funded through the state.
The organization delivers food items to the Milton Salvation Army twice per week. Staff and volunteers also purchase food from Lingle’s once each week in order to meet the needs of the community.
Starnes said the Milton corps has been fortunate as it recently received a grant to assist with food purchases.
“Thanks need to be given to the Degenstein Foundation,” Starnes said. “Before this (coronavirus pandemic) even started, they awarded a very large grant.”
According to Starnes, the foundation awarded $115,000, which was split between the Milton and Sunbury corps of the Salvation Army.
“By the grace of God, it came in when we needed it,” he said.
Food boxes given to those in need contain five or six meals.
Anyone in need of food should call the Milton Salvation Army between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. weekdays at 570-742-4231.
Those calling will be given an appointment time to pick up a food box from the Milton Salvation Army on Center Street. Starnes said food is generally available within 24 hours of someone calling to express a need.
Starnes believes most of those who are receiving meals from the Salvation Army are temporarily out of work due to the pandemic.
“For most of the people, it looks like this is very temporary,” he said. “Everyone has been, generally, very thankful for the help... We just want to let people know we are here.”
Starnes said the Salvation Army will continue to assist those in need.
“It’s difficult because we don’t know when this will end,” he said, adding that the Salvation Army is grateful to everyone who has pitched in to help.
“When things get hard, people really do come together,” he said.
The Milton Salvation Army is still in need of donations of non-perishable food items.
Donations can be dropped off at 30 Center St. Those making a donation are asked to call ahead, 570-742-4231.
After donations are received from the community, Starnes said the Salvation Army is following a recommended protocol of not handling the items for a 24-hour period. At the end of that time, the donations are sanitized.
He noted that Operation BBQ Relief follows Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines with all of the food items it distributes.
In addition to accepting donations of non-perishable food items, the Salvation Army is also accepting financial contributions to assist with purchasing food items.
Donations can be sent to the Milton Salvation Army, P.O. Box 178, Milton PA 17847.
In addition to assisting those in need, Starnes said the Milton crops is streaming virtual church services at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sundays on the corps’ Facebook page.
