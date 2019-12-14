NORTHUMBERLAND — The North Shore Railroad (NSHR) has announced that Gov. Tom Wolf included one of its projects in this year’s PennDOT Rail Transportation Assistance Program grant awards.
NSHR’s project will include the construction of 1,350 feet of track and installation of three rail turnouts in in order to develop a multi-purpose transload site in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Currently, NSHR serves nearly 100 customers throughout Central Pennsylvania and maintains 250 miles of track. Transloading allows businesses that do not have a direct rail access to utilize rail and access the national rail network — saving the customer money in transporting raw materials or finished goods.
“We want to thank the governor, PennDOT, and all of our state legislators who have helped us put together a project that will benefit our community by expanding access to rail for local businesses and help take more trucks off our already over-burdened highway system,” NSHR President Jeb Stotter said.
Joe Kantz, NSHR Business and Development manager, said he is excited about the new site.
“We have been working with an anchor customer who will bring 10-15 new jobs to Northumberland County,” Kantz said. “Once the site is developed, more local businesses will be able to use this site as well.”
