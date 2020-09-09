MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board will be considering hiring a clerk of the works to oversee several pending construction projects in the district.
Board President Christine Rantz raised the issue during Tuesday’s board committee session, asking if the district will be hiring a clerk of the works after Director of Facilities Jeff Hoffman reported that he expects bids to come back in January for the district’s $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
Last year, the board also approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
Hoffman told the board he feels he can oversee the projects and maintain his other responsibilities. However, he said he is not opposed to the district hiring a clerk of the works.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said Hoffman could supervise a clerk of the works. However, she said Hoffman is capable of overseeing the projects himself if everything goes as planned.
“If you have a good contractor, you’ll be OK,” she said. “If your contractor is a nightmare, like we’ve experienced it the past, it will be a full-time job (overseeing the work).”
“If you get a good (clerk of the works) it will be a help to me,” Hoffman said.
The board will continue to discuss the possibility of hiring a clerk of the works at future meetings.
Future discussion will also be held on whether the board will opt to take any action with approximately two acres of land the district owns along Center Street, in the area of the Milton Fire Department.
Two years ago, Keegan said the district learned the value of the land is estimated to be between $35,000 and $40,000.
Because the land is located in a flood zone, Keegan said any type of construction on the property would have to be elevated by 4 feet.
With sporting events limited to having 250 individuals on the premises, Hoffman reported to the board that he and Athletic Director Rod Harris have spoken about putting barriers in place to prevent potential spectators from driving their vehicles to the southern end of the football field during games in order to get a glimpse of the action.
Catherine Girton, the district’s director of student services, said Milton’s two school resource officers will be in attendance at all home football games. She said individuals will receive citations for such violations as driving their vehicle where not permitted, attempting to climb over the stadium fence and bringing alcohol onto the property.
Keegan reported that the 2020-2021 school year is off to a smooth start.
She said the hybrid learning model, with students attending classes in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and online Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning of district buildings is going well.
Keegan reported hearing from several staff members who have commented it’s nice to see students virtually on Wednesdays without their masks on as they are always wearing masks when in the classroom.
She also noted that the district will have to review its attendance policy. With Milton now offering the option of students taking classes virtually — and following in real time with what’s occurring in the classroom — Keegan said some parents have asked if their children can utilize that method of learning if they are too ill to come to school but feeling well enough to continue with their school work.
In business actions, the board approved hiring the following employees: Laura Seward, transportation coordinator, $12,000; Crystal Hoover, middle and high school nurse, $49,316; Maggi Parker, fifth-grade teacher at Baugher elementary, $55,442; and Charles Mingle, custodian, $11.50 per hour.
The meeting was held online, via Zoom.
