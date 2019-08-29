Richard looking to raise $5,000 for JDRF

MILTON — A Milton girl who has become an advocate for children and teens with diabetes is seeking to raise $5,000 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Earlier this summer, 16-year-old Adriana Richard was one of 160 children from across the nation to participate in the JDRF Children’s Congress in Washington, D.C.
As part of the event, she was one of two participants to testify before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Her testimony came at the invitation of Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa), who introduced the Affordable Health Care for Children with Disabilities Act. According to a release from Casey, the act is designed to help cover the medical costs of children with diabetes, which would include the cost of insulin for children with Type 1 diabetes.
Richard was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 5.
Her time in Washington inspired Richard to organize two upcoming fundraisers to benefit JDRF.
The first will be a chicken barbecue, to be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, from a stand which will be set up with arts, crafts and food vendors along Broadway and Bound Avenue during the Milton Harvest Festival.
The meal, which will cost $10 and is being prepared by Tony Byers, will include chicken, a roll, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.
Funds raised through the chicken barbecue will support a fundraiser dance which Richard is putting together. That event is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Ritz Complex, 9 N. Main St., Muncy.
“We are going to have a D.J. playing music,” Richard said, while describing the Nov. 16 event. “We are going to have diabetic-related displays. We want it to be educational.”
Richard will also be speaking at the event about her experiences with Type 1 diabetes. Other speakers will also be invited to participate.
“Originally, I planned to do all of this before I went to D.C.,” Richard said. “After D.C., it made me strive to do it more.”
She hopes to raise $5,000 for JDRF.
“JDRF, they put a lot of money to clinical trials,” Richard said. “That can eventually develop a cure.”
In addition to raising funds to support JDRF, Richard hopes her efforts further educate the community about juvenile diabetes.
“It’s not our fault (that we have diabetes),” Richard said. “A lot of people think we eat too much sugar or we’re over weight. That’s not the case at all.”
She said Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. Richard must take insulin daily to help combat the disease.
To pre-order a chicken barbecue dinner, or to donate to JDRF, call 570-238-8488.
While pre-orders are being accepted for the chicken barbecue dinners, a limited number will also be available for purchase on Sept. 21.
Richard, a cyber charter school student, is the daughter of Josh and Kristy Richard. She has three siblings, Jossie, Kade and Ainsley.
