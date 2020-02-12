TURBOTVILLE — Directors in the Warrior Run School District will likely vote to advance to the design and development phase of the elementary school project when they meet Feb. 24.
Michael Bell, with Breslin Architects, presented an update to directors Tuesday during the board’s monthly committee meeting. The presentation included several artist renderings, and included projected room designs.
Designs have been incorporated through meetings with staff and administrators, which dated back to December, it was noted.
“Everyone has had a voice,” said elementary Principal Nate Minium. “What we have is something all of us should be proud of.”
Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent, noted the need for flexibility in the building. Forethought, and considering what education may look like 10, 20, even 30 years out is key.
“We want to build a building for you and your community,” said Bell.
The biggest point of conversation was the traffic pattern and how best to accommodate bus traffic and parental traffic during drop-off and pick-up, while ensuring safety along Warrior Run Boulevard, and on the campus.
A proposed bus lane, which proceeds to the rear area of the proposed elementary school, then winds behind the high school and around the front of the campus and the high school and middle school was questioned.
More discussion about the bus lane, and how best to arrange it versus the travel lane for parents, will be had among architects and administrators.
Hack noted that schedules may be changed to best facilitate buses arriving and leaving in coordination with the departure of students and staff driving their own vehicles.
Board members also heard an update from student Alyssa Hoffman, who is spearheading an effort to construct a new footbridge to replace the existing footbridge used to access the AYSO fields.
Directors will also consider the purchase of a cargo trailer for the marching band, which will replace the aging truck currently used by the band parents. The purchase will be reimbursed by the band parents association.
Consideration will be given to the CSIU general operating budget, as well.
Hack updated members on the proposed education subsidy based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget presentation last week. At best, the district may receive around $6,200. Hack discussed the matter with state lawmakers and was told the district could tax more locally, however the superintendent said that wasn’t sustainable, and expressed frustration with the funding formula.
Hack encouraged members of the public to contact lawmakers to express their concern over the lack of money from the state when other districts are getting larger subsidies.
