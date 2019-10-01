Free meals weekly
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Festival seeking crafters
MIFFLINBURG — The 15th Annual Mifflinburg Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, is seeking crafters and artisans for the festival held Oct. 4-5 at the VFW Carnival Grounds.
There are 10-by-10 spaces available for $50. Email mhra@dejazzd.com for an application. Applicants should describe what they make and include photos of the work.
Crafters should plan to be in attendance from 5 p.m. to closing on Friday and all day Saturday.
Charity auction
WILLIAMSPORT — The American Rescue Workers 2019 Fall Charity Auction will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Castellano Center for Community Outreach, 320 Park Ave., Williamsport.
Box lots will be auctioned at 4 p.m., with other items to be auctioned starting at 5.
Proceeds will support the organization’s Lycoming County outreach programs, which include providing housing, food, clothing and holistic support for up to 70 shelter residents per day and over 500 individuals each year.
A list of merchandise is available online at www.auctionzip.com.
