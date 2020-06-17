LEWISBURG — Recent gunfire on West Market Street, East Buffalo Township spurred questions among residents.
Some asked why there was no alert system to inform residents to a potentially dangerous situation. Others wondered whether the Union County Swift911 or Swiftreach system was an option.
Michelle Deitrich, Union County Emergency Management director, said the intended use of the Swiftreach system was mass notifications for weather or hazardous material events.
“We can notify people whether they need to shelter in place or whether we need them to evacuate,” Deitrich said. “The more recent things it has been used for (were) tornado warnings, flash flooding. I did use it for the flash flooding in the West End.”
Deitrich said Swiftreach was not used when a funnel cloud touched down in parts of Union County in April 2019 because the National Weather Service did not issue an alert.
“There were no indicators in their radar that they saw,” Deitrich added. “The warning in Swiftreach is based on the fact that it is linked to the (National) Weather Service.”
Whether Swiftreach or a system like it would be effective for public safety purposes would in part depend on who would give the OK to activate it.
“That would have to come from law enforcement to be able to put that notification out,” Deitrich said. “I, as emergency management director would have to take the guidance from whoever the incident commander is for that situation.”
Deitrich stressed she was always willing to help, but reiterated orders would needed to come from elsewhere.
“There would have to be protocols in place,” Deitrich said. “And it would have to be something that the police department would want and request.”
Deitrich said there was an app for Swift911 or Swiftreach which was available public use. Which alerts a person chooses to receive as well as choice of languages were among the options on the app.
“There are some people who don’t have smart phones, they have flip phones,” Deitrich said. “If they are interested in receiving calls they can call the Emergency Management office and we can manually put their information in for them.”
Land line telephones are already in the county alert system, which Deitrich has the authority to activate for weather or hazardous material situations.
Municipalities contacted have noted the complexity of a full time alert system and been cool toward the idea.
“Logistically, this is not a township option,” said Stacey Kifolo, East Buffalo Township manager. “There are certainly systems available for purchase, but the township doesn’t have (around-the-clock) employee presence like Bucknell University.”
Kifolo envisioned a practical alert system at the county level or perhaps through the Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD), but not at the municipal level.
“County communications has fast access to information that would be disseminated in such a system,” Kifolo mused. “(Bucknell) is able to respond because they have a campus-wide system and they have personnel monitoring police scanners (at all times). BVRPD would have quick access to the information, but likely are missing the manpower to disseminate information in such a system because they are responding to the situation.”
Kifolo said a public communications portal could compliment a county alert system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.