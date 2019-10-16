TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Middle School announced the recipients of the Student of the Month Award for September.
The recipients are chosen by a vote of the middle school faculty and the award is given to the member of each class based on the following qualifications: Courteousness, eager to learn and participate in class, at least a C average, good school citizen, well rounded individual and shows leadership potential.
The award winners for September are:
• Grade four: Lynnlee Hoban, daughter of Keri and Ty Hoban.
• Grade five: Sophie Dufrene, daughter of Lindsey and Corey Dufrene.
• Grade six: Katelynn Hauck, daughter of Jill and Robert Hauck.
• Grade seven: Todd Keith, son of Stephanie and Nathan Keith.
• Grade eight: Owen Reese, son of Vanessa and Jason Reese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.