LEWISBURG — With school districts facing continued uncertainty for the upcoming school year, some Lewisburg parents recently organized a way to help the district continue to be at its best.
Lifting Up Lewisburg: A Campaign to Support Our Schools During this Unique and Challenging Time was formed as a collaborative effort with the Green Dragon Foundation. The fundraising site can be reached via www.greendragonfoundation.org.
The objective of the campaign was to raise money and meet needs for resources amid the pandemic and its many unknowns. Money could be used for personal protective equipment, improving technology options for families facing economic hardship, modifying classrooms and transportation options and supporting professional development for teachers if remote learning is needed again.
Lisa Perrone, now the campaign chair, began in April by distributing an email to 50 friends.
“I was thinking at the end of the school year that we don’t know what the fall holds for our kids,” Perrone said. “What can we do as a community? I threw out some ideas.”
Peronne credited Lisa Tranquillo for reaching out to Ann Glock, Green Dragon Foundation executive director, which helped form the steering committee. They were joined on the committee by Jennifer Shabahang and Kimberly Drexler.
The initial goal of $20,000 was met in the first two weeks. It has since been increased to $30,000.
“We were supported right away by many members of the community,” Perrone said. “Both parents of current students, alumni of Lewisburg Area School District and parents of children who have since grown.”
Challenges from local families have helped increase the amount donated. The most recent was from a few Lewisburg families who offered to match gifts up to $5,000 one-to-one.
Perrone and two other moms also made and sold masks at The Mercantile in Lewisburg. She noted that T-shirts were also available via the site.
Lifting Up Lewisburg was originally planned for a limited time, through Friday, July 31, but Perrone noted it could be extended if support continued to be as strong as it has been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.