LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will reopen on Thursday, July 23, for member families and the general public starting Wednesday, July 29.
The museum closed to the public on March 13.
“Like most places reopening during the time COVID-19, visiting the children’s museum will be a little different than it was before, but our staff is committed to providing a safe and fun learning experience,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM director.
The museum will reopen with exhibit modifications, reduced capacity, extra time to clean in between play sessions and timed tickets. Tickets can be reserved online at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/prices-and-hours.
Following CDC guidelines and mandates from the state, LCM staff and visitors age 2 and over will be required to wear masks.
“Masks are currently the best method we have at reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Anna Lightman, LCM Visitor Services coordinator. “We are choosing to look at it from a fun perspective. Superheros wear masks, so why shouldn’t we?”
“We know that children need play now more than ever,” DeSmit continued. “We are ready to reopen in a safe way so we can provide much-needed respite for families in our community. We can’t wait to hear and see the squeals of delight as we inspire young explorers through interactive play.”
The LCM has coordinated with local health authorities regarding its plan for reopening. In addition, the museum asks that families: Only visit if they are well and have not had contact with someone who has COVID-19; maintain proper physical distancing from others not in your group; wash hands and sanitize often; wear a mask securely over the nose and mouth; and follow directional signage and instructions from the staff.
Memberships will be extended by three months due the museum’s closure. Prior to reopening, the LCM will be hosting various outdoor programs, including some specifically for members only.
LCM’s temporary adjusted hours will be: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, and Wednesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 2 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
