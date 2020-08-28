If you regularly read this space, you’ve probably come to realize I am in awe of Jimmie Johnson’s incredible career. Regardless of whether he wins a race this season — and I’ll admit I want to see him win one final time — he will go down in history as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time.
In fact, I rank Johnson second — behind Richard Petty — on my list of all-time great NASCAR drivers.
I’ve also made it clear that I’m glad Johnson will continue to race part-time after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of this season. I’ve written previously in this space that Johnson would be an incredible IMSA sports car competitor. He could even claim divisional victories in that series.
Over the years, I’ve also advocated for more drivers to cross over from NASCAR to IndyCar competition.
However, I think it’s a terrible idea for Johnson to compete in IndyCars. I was stunned last week when I read an article which Johnson said he would like to contest all of the IndyCar road and street races next year, which comprise roughly half of the series’ schedule.
Johnson will be 45 years old when the 2021 racing season begins. That’s an age when most drivers are wrapping up their IndyCar careers, not starting a new open wheel racing career.
At 57 years old, Louis Unser is the oldest driver credited with winning an IndyCar race. However, that was the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, which was a completely different form of competition.
Behind Unser on the list is Mario Andretti, who was 53 when he won his final race at Phoenix in 1993.
Following Andretti, these are the oldest IndyCar race winners, their ages and the location of their final victories: Emerson Fittipaldi, 48, Nazareth; Johnny Rutherford, 48, Michigan; Al Unser, 47, Indianapolis 500; and Gordon Johncock, 46, Atlanta.
All of those are legendary drivers who enjoyed lengthy careers in open wheel competition. While Johnson is a legend, at 45 years old, he has no shot at winning an IndyCar race. Add in the fact that he has not won in his last three years of NASCAR competition, it’s an absolutely terrible idea for him to pursue a part-time IndyCar ride.
Although I don’t think he stands a chance of being competitive in IndyCar competition, I will closely be watching Johnson’s pending open wheel exploits. In fact, if spectators can attend motorsports events next year, I would love to attend one of Johnson’s IndyCar races.
Switching gears, hats off to Takuma Sato for claiming his second Indy 500 victory on Sunday.
Sato has a reputation for either crashing big or winning big. Had he not crashed while trying to pass Dario Franchitti for the lead on the last lap of the 2012 Indy 500, Sato would likely be a three-time winner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
He has become the most successful Japanese race car driver of all time, a title he will likely hold for decades.
With the momentum of his Indy win, Sato is probably glad the IndyCar series races a doubleheader this weekend at Gateway International Raceway near St. Louis.
Sato barely edged Ed Carpenter to the finish line at the track last year in what was one of the best IndyCar races in recent memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.