ALLENTOWN — The PPL Foundation will donate $300,000 to a dozen agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.
“We are committed to helping our neighbors through these difficult times,” said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation. “And we’re proud to partner with community agencies working on the front lines during this public health emergency to ensure that the most vulnerable among us have a safety net.”
PPL Foundation and its sister foundation in Kentucky — the LG&E and KU Foundation — have pledged more than $1 million combined in support to customers and communities served by PPL’s Pennsylvania and Kentucky utilities. This includes PPL Foundation’s $500,000 contribution in March to Operation HELP to support PPL Electric Utilities customers dealing with this crisis.
Agencies that will be receiving contributions as part of PPL Foundation’s announcement are: Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Columbia Montour United Way, Clinton County United Way, Lycoming United Way, Luzerne Foundation, Pocono Mountains United Way, Schuylkill United Way, Scranton Area Community Foundation, United Way of Berks County, United Way of Capital Region, United Way of Lancaster County and United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.