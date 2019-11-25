WATSONTOWN — A 44-year-old Watsontown man was jailed over the weekend after he attempted to stab and kill three people in Watsontown, police reported.
Lucas H. Nye was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime. He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Watsontown police said the incident took place between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday along East Fourth Street. Nye allegedly shot an arrow from a bow at a male, then attempted to shoot the male again before being disarmed, police reported.
Nye then attempted to stab the victim with arrows during a struggle on the ground, it was noted. Nye allegedly threatened to kill three victims in a residence and attempted to throw a wooden chair onto another victim.
Police said the three victims fled the scene with Nye in pursuit. Nye allegedly threw a chair at the vehicle as it fled.
