LEWISBURG — Like many small businesses, Clever Crow's Farm Fresh Delivery grew out of necessity.
Four years ago, founder Kate Harner had a job in retail management which paid well. But changes had to be made after giving birth to a son.
Harner said son Rennick Brophy would require more care, specialist appointments and therapy than a her job at the time would allow.
"(I) quickly realized (Brophy) had a motor disorder," Harner said. "He is 3 years old, he can't walk unassisted. He can't stand unassisted."
Harner and her partner decided she would come home, even though it meant their family income would essentially be cut in half.
"I started to look for ways to make money and still be available for my son," Harner said. "We had this farm. We started producing stuff mostly for us."
Harner secured a spot at the Lewisburg Farmers Market as the farm, dubbed Clever Crow, got more productive.
"In the time that I had been home I had made the decision for me and my family that we were going to shop local," Harner said. "We would get all of our foods from local vendors, from local farms, choose a healthier eating style. I'd made a lot relationships with businesses in the area, vendors and farmers in the area."
Then the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences began to unfold.
"It became very apparent that small businesses, small farms were struggling," Harner said. "Regardless of anyone's opinion on COVID, the same thing is true for everybody. Everybody is struggling."
The concept for Clever Crow's Farm Fresh Delivery grew from there. That is, prompt and more efficient delivery of products from family farms and local businesses.
Harner credited her partner, Ross Family Farms of Sunbury, for their help in getting things going. She noted that their Guernsey milk is from pasture-fed cows and contains high levels of beta-carotine, antioxidants and amino boosters.
"We started to gain interest and pick up more vendors as we built this," Harner said. "We bought the truck and started investing in this idea."
Farm Fresh Delivery is truly just beginning, Harner said. Though the idea began in March, the soft launch was only about three weeks ago.
A website is up, clevercrowfarms.com, where customers can see and select products from vendors.
"We pick up at (the Lewisburg Farmer's Market) and from a couple other vendors that are not at (the) market on Wednesday morning," Harner said. "We deliver Thursday morning. It's bright and early, starting at 2 a.m. Typically deliveries are done at 7 a.m."
Milton, Lewisburg, Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf and Northumberland made up the current delivery area. Harner hoped additional delivery days and perhaps an additional vehicle could be added as the business grows.
Vendor partners currently include Aucker's Apiary, Bason Coffee Roasting, Catherman's Bakery, Nannie's Super-Sized Whoopie Pies, Pennsylvania Hickory Syrup, Peter Piper Pa. Pickles, Punako Lane Artisan Hearth, Ross Family Farms and Son-Rise Meats.
A grand opening for Clever Crow's Farm Fresh Delivery is planned. Call 570-768-7851, email customerservice@clevercrowfarms.com or follow Clever Crow Farms on Facebook for more information.
