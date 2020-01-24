LEWISBURG — The SEDA-COG board of directors this week voted to hire a new executive director, John A. Brown.
Brown was the founder/CEO of John Brown Leadership Solutions LLC and previously held the elected position of Northampton County executive, where he managed a $400 million budget and 2,200 employees. Prior, he served as the mayor for the Borough of Bangor.
Brown will begin transitioning into his new role, under the direction of current executive director, Bill Seigel. Brown will serve as sequent executive director until Seigel retires on March 13.
Seigel has worked at SEDA-COG for 39 years.
“I am excited about the future of SEDA-COG under John’s leadership. He is an achievement-oriented manager with extensive experience in both large and small municipal governments as well as the private sector,” Seigel said.
Brown has a vast background in management, finance, and an ability to develop high-performance organizations. He has been recognized for successfully leading initiatives that foster multi-municipal and public-private cooperation.
“I look forward to working with the talented staff at SEDA-COG and building and forging new relationships with counties, federal, state and local officials, local businesses and residents, to improve our 11-county region,” Brown said.
SEDA-COG is a community and economic development agency in Lewisburg and is one of seven Local Development Districts in Pennsylvania. SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives.
