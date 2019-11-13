MILTON — More than 1,000 students from five area schools participated in a recent career fair held at the Milton Area High School.
Michael Porter, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce education coordinator, said the fair was organized by the Milton Area High School and chamber staff.
Fifty area businesses participated in the fair, which was attended by students from the Milton, Warrior Run, Mifflinburg and Benton school districts, along with Sunbury Christian School students.
Porter said the number of participating businesses was an increase over previous years.
“It’s a great community outreach and a passion that’s started to show more and more from our businesses to reach out to our students,” he said.
“The (Milton Area) high school, they organize everything, as far as the layout goes,” Porter continued. “The reach out to several businesses (to participate)... We reach out to all of our members.
“We emailed over 1,000 non members this year as well,” he said. “It took multiple weeks of planning and quite a bit of coordination to get this done.”
He said the goal of the fair is to expose students to various employment opportunities available in the region.
“They can graduate directly from high school and go into the workforce and have a family sustaining job,” Porter said. “if they go to college, they can come back and still find that career here.”
He expressed thanks to all of the entities that helped to make the career fair possible.
