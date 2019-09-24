Thrift store to benefit volunteer-driven organization

MILTON — Moved to action by the death of their patriarch, a local family has started a volunteer-driven organization to assist those in need.
Jake Kitchens and Jodi Cervantas founded Susquehanna Help and Resource Effort (S.H.A.R.E.) after their father — George Kitchen — passed away in 2017 following a battle with bladder cancer.
Kitchens said his father lived in Lewisburg and worked for decades as the chef at a Bucknell University fraternity. His father’s cancer was in an advanced staged when it was discovered.
“We have the best family,” Kitchens said. “We all banded together. We took care of my father. Hospice, they were angels from heaven.”
In the year following the death of their father, Kitchens and Cervantas pondered what they could do to assist other families caring for ill loved ones. They opted to start a volunteer-driven organization that could provide financial assistance to those families in need.
As an extension of their efforts, the brother and sister will soon be opening the S.H.A.R.E. Thrift Store. Located in the South Gate Plaza, just south of Milton, proceeds from the store will be given to S.H.A.R.E.
“The original idea was to help the families of the ill,” Kitchens explained. “We broadened it to help the community, to honor our father.”
Volunteers from S.H.A.R.E. — which currently operates under the auspices of a six-person board of directors — could be available to help those who are ill with minor house chores. Volunteers could also sit with the ill family member in order to give relatives the opportunity to get out of the house.
S.H.A.R.E.’s board of directors will decide how to disperse funds to those in need who apply to the organization for assistance.
Kitchens expects the thrift store to be open to the community by the end of September. Preparations to open the store have been ongoing for months. A donation box was placed in the South Gate Plaza parking lot in the spring.
“We have gotten a good amount of donations,” Kitchens said. “It’s been really good stuff, that will help the store.”
The store will have everything from clothing items to household goods and furniture. Beds, pillows and mattresses cannot be accepted. Items must be in good conditions.
Once the store is open, donations can be dropped off there.
Kitchens said store items will be reasonably priced.
“A lot of thrift stores do a 50% off day, a gimmick day,” Kitchens said. “We will be one fair price, all the time.”
In order to provide more resources to those in need, Kitchens hopes to eventually expand the store beyond the one soon to open in Milton.
“First, we want to open this up,” he said. “We want to expand, have more stores.”
While volunteers are needed to assist with operating the store, Kitchens hopes to eventually be able to provide fair-paying jobs at the stores.
S.H.A.R.E. currently does not have a financial goal of how much it hopes to give back to those in the community who are in need.
“As much as I can give back to the community, I want to give,” Kitchens said. “We plan to help the community in every way possible.”
For more information on S.H.A.R.E., or on requesting assistance from the organization, visit www.sharestoreusa.com.
