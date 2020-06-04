Transformer fire knocks out power to 364 customers

MILTON — Three-hundred-sixty-four customers in the area of the Milton Industrial Park lost power Thursday morning after two fires were discovered on transformers.
According to information released by PPL Electric Utilities Strategic Communications Manager Joe Nixon, a problem on a power line was discovered just after 9:20 a.m., resulting in a power outage for 364 customers, including those in the Milton Industrial Park.
Volunteers from the Milton Fire Department were first called to the scene at around 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a transformer on fire in the area of Keystone Sporting Arms, on Sodom Road.
In addition to the Milton department, firefighters from White Deer Township and Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company were subsequently called to the industrial park. The Milton Police Department was also on scene.
A cloud of smoke could be seen billowing from the area of Keystone Sporting Arms as responders and PPL worked on scene.
"Two fires were discovered on PPL pad-mounted transformers serving commercial/industrial customers in the industrial park," Nixon wrote, in a release to The Standard-Journal.
"PPL crews responded and power line repairs were completed just after noon, restoring 360 of the 364 affected customers," he continued.
As of Thursday afternoon, Nixon said four customers in the industrial park were still without ower.
"PPL's key account manager for the region has been in contact with the affected customers and is keeping them updated on repair progress," Nixon said. "We are working to provide portable generators until replacement transformers can be installed... I don't have an estimated restoration time for the transformer replacements."
Nixon said he was not away of any damage beyond the transformers.
"PPL crews remain on the scene and continue to investigate the cause of the outage and transformer fires," Nixon said.
