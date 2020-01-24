LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania Albright Care Services, which operates RiverWoods in Lewisburg and Normandie Ridge in York has affiliated with Asbury Communities.
The affiliation brings the number of Pennsylvania continuing care retirement communities in the Asbury system to four, including Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg and Springhill in Erie.
“We’re excited to be part of an organization that is so forward thinking,” says Shaun Smith, president and CEO of Albright Care Services. “In searching for a potential affiliation partner, Albright considered four criteria, expertise, technology, access to capital and operational efficiencies Asbury addressed all four.”
Smith said Albright Care Services faced challenges in mustering the resources which the affiliation can bring.
“We are excited to welcome Albright to our family,” says Doug Leidig, president and CEO of Asbury Communities. “By adding Albright’s innovative service lines to our own, we will be stronger together.”
Affiliations, it was noted, are beneficial.
“It is becoming increasingly common for senior living organizations to join together to further their charitable missions, creating operational efficiencies and enhancing the quality and breadth of how they serve seniors,” said Sandra Lawson, Asbury chief strategic alliances and growth officer.
RiverWoods is home to approximately 325 adults, providing independent living as well as health services on a 190-acre campus. RiverWoods will gain access to Asbury’s operations, clinical quality, finance, legal, and marketing resources, which operate from their Frederick, Md., headquarters.
Albright Care Services also owns and operates Living Independence For the Elderly (LIFE) sites in Williamsport, Lebanon and Lancaster and manages Warrior Run Manor in Watsontown.
Asbury Communities also operates continuing care retirement communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, as well as home and home health care services through Asbury Home Services.
Both are faith-based not-for-profit organizations. More information is available at www.asbury.org.
