Professor’s film to be shown in New York
WILLIAMSPORT — A film by Leah Bedrosian Peterson, associate professor of film and video arts, and chair of the communications department at Lycoming College, has been selected to screen as part of the prestigious fifth annual Armenians in Film at Lincoln Center: 6 Short Films by Armenian Filmmakers, in New York City.
A screening of the film, “Under the Walnut Tree,” and a panel discussion, sponsored and juried by the AGBU Performing Arts Committee, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Francesca Beale Theater at the Film Society of Lincoln Center.
“Under the Walnut Tree” tells the story of a young boy who has been displaced during the massacre of his people and his family. After wandering alone for days, he is ready to give up but fights to continue to safety. His struggle for survival ends when he finds his mother singing to a lifeless body. The film is loosely based on the true story of Shahan Natalie, who survived the Hamidian Massacres, also known as the Armenian Massacres, which were the precursor to the Armenian Genocide.
Peterson utilized her own talents in designing and sculpting the characters, designing the set, and shooting and editing the film, but she received help with many other aspects of production from Lycoming College faculty and students, as well as from faculty at other institutions. Maria Hebert-Leiter, a lecturer for the English department at Lycoming, wrote the narrative, which was translated by Vartan Matiossian, director of the Armenian National Education Committee and book review editor for Armenian Review.
The film was narrated by Charles Garoian, Ph.D., professor of art education at Penn State University.
The set and costumes were created by Gabriela Burch (Class of 2018), the digital animation was done by Brianne Charnigo (Class of 2014) and Geena Woodley (Class of 2017) assisted in costume modification.
Bedrosian Peterson is an interdisciplinary artist who works in digital film, video, 2D animation, photography and drawing. Her artwork deals with issues of cultural identity and questions the role of fantasy in our daily lives. She teaches filmmaking and video art at Lycoming College.
She received an M.F.A. in studio art from Tufts University and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, and a B.F.A. in photography and art history from Pratt Institute.
Bloomsburg to screen film by alum
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen the film “Luce” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium.
“Luce” is a drama from a screenplay by JC Lee, a member of Bloomsburg’s Class of 2005, and Julian Onah. In the film, liberal-minded couple Amy and Peter Edgar are forced to reconsider their image of their adopted son after they discover he has written an extremely disturbing essay for a class. The film is based on Lee’s play of the same name.
The film stars Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Norbert Leo Butz and Tim Roth. Along with the viewing of the movie, there will be a discussion hosted Lee.
Students will have the opportunity to ask Lee any questions concerning the movie, screenwriting and the film industry.
Since graduating Bloomsburg, Lee has had a career in the film industry as a screenwriter and producer. He is a writer and producer for “How to Get Away with Murder” on ABC. Earlier, he was a writer and producer for the television program “Looking.”
Donations to the Michael Collins Theatre Scholarship will be accepted.
AED Foundation reaccredits heavy equipment majors
WILLIAMSPORT — Two associate-degree majors within the heavy construction equipment technology program at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been reaccredited by The AED Foundation.
Accredited for five more years are heavy construction equipment technology: Caterpillar equipment emphasis and heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis. Both are two-year majors offered at Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center south of main campus.
