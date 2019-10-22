Bucknell Kick-Or-Treat
LEWISBURG — Bucknell Student Government’s Community Committee will present Kick-Or-Treat at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Bucknell’s Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
The Bucknell men’s varsity soccer game vs. Army will feature safe Halloween fun with the Bucknell Student Government. Admission is free.
A halftime Halloween parade will be held on the field. The event will include crafts, games, snacks and candy.
Radio Group the Re-enact ‘War of the Worlds’
SELINSGROVE – Raconteur Radio will present “War of the Worlds,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Degenstein Center Theater.
The event is free and open to the public.
This year marks the 81st anniversary of Orson Welles’ famous radio adaption of the H. G. Wells’ novel “War of the Worlds,” broadcast on Oct. 30, 1938. The radio dramatization of an alien invasion terrorized a major segment of the United States’ population.
By relocating his version of the classic novel to the United States and using the trusted medium of radio, Welles’ production incited a large-scale, visceral public reaction by radio listeners who believed a Martian invasion was underway.
This historic broadcast will be professionally recreated by Raconteur Radio, which stages theatrical presentations of vintage radio plays, classic works of literature and pop culture parodies for live audiences.
The production is performed in period costumes with theatrical lighting, vintage commercials, Golden Age radio equipment and extensive sound effects.
Early, pre-show arrivals can watch a video presentation that provides historical background of “War of the Worlds.” A question-and-answer session will follow the performance, during which the audience is invited to participate and meet the actors.
Bloomsburg to host ‘Conversations for the Common Good’
BLOOMSBURG—Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will presents two events in November for “Conversations for the Common Good,” a series of events promoting dialogue that unites and bridges political and social divides. Both programs are free and open to the public.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium, The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, in collaboration with Conversations for the Common Good, will present a public reading of “The Niceties,” a play by Eleanor Burgess, with provocative dialogue confronting racism at universities.
The intense dialogue is described as a “verbal tennis match” between an African-American student and her white, female history professor, and provocatively contests the realities and significance of U.S. history.
The reading, featuring Elizabeth Dowd (from BTE) as Janine, and Amber Williams (an actor from New York) as Zoe, will be followed by a discussion moderated by David Heineman, from the BU Department of Communication Studies, involving a panel of BTE and guest cast members, students, faculty and staff, with the audience.
Carrie Winship, from the BU Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, is the director of the reading.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium, there will be a screening of a segment from “Retro Report,” plus community discussion.
“Retro Report” is a new Public Broadcasting System (PBS) news-magazine production premiering this fall that delves into the background behind contemporary controversies. The segment to be screened explores the longer history behind National Anthem protests of athletes like Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe, including precedents to their actions in events like the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.
VIA Public Media’s Larry Vojtko will moderate the discussion to follow, with panelists including one of the PBS producers of “Retro Report,” plus other experts. The moderated discussion will be recorded for later broadcast by VIA Public Media.
