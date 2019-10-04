MONTOURSVILLE — The inaugural River Valley Ride kicked off on Saturday, hosted by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP), at Montoursville.
Attendees checked in at South Williamsport Park, where the partnership provided a shuttle for participants and their bikes to the starting location at Indian Park in Montoursville. SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison provided opening remarks, as well as ride leaders Mike Hnatin and Rob Cooley. A safety talk was provided by volunteer and SGP adviser Jerry Walls.
There were about 50 people that cycled the 10.5-mile route, which included the connected trails of Lycoming County, such as the Montoursville Bikeway, Loyalsock Bikeway, and the Susquehanna River Walk & Timber Trail.
Bicycle Recycle was in attendance offering bike tune-ups and assisting with the youth rodeo.
Walk-it Bike-it Lewisburg, the Lycoming County Planning Commission, and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) all had information booths at the conclusion of the ride in South Williamsport Park. SGP also had some of its winners from the eighth annual Photo Contest on display at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.