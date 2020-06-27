HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has extended expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits.
Expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through July 31 have been extended until July 31.
A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through July 31.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.
