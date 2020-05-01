SUNBURY — Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa. US) heard a bit about the closure of Sunbury Community Hospital on Thursday.
Casey, one of four people on a press call assembled by Pennsylvania Democrats, was joined by Kymberley Best, Northumberland County commissioner, Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner and Terry Noble of Clearfield County. Noble was also chair of the PA Democratic Rural Caucus.
Best said Northumberland and four other area counties were enduring a shortage of access to affordable health care, notably a lack of inpatient beds. Cuts or lack of Medicaid expansion were cited among the reasons.
“What we’ve seen here in my county is a direct correlation, cuts in funding equal closures of local hospitals,” Best said. “Without a small rural hospital’s ability to have specialty services or elective care units, they struggle to stay open.”
Best noted how the closure of Sunbury Community Hospital came on the eve of the COVID-19 crisis.
“What we saw here was thousands of people with no access to vehicle transportation for routine care that were within walking distance of a facility had to find transportation to a regional medical facility 20 or 45 minutes away in our county,” Best said. “I think about someone having a heart attack in Herndon, Northumberland County, would have to travel 40 minutes to an emergency room to be treated. That literally means life or death.”
Critical mental health care, Best noted, was also being hurt for similar reasons. Best observed the people of Northumberland County and their needs were almost identical to those of Indiana County.
Casey stressed that the value of Medicaid was not spoken of enough considering the number of citizens who received it. He claimed Republicans see Medicaid as something to manage or cut.
Hess noted it was already a struggle to attract physicians to rural areas. Reduced resources pitted against a higher need were among the challenges facing many systems. Medicaid, she added, was also an underpinning of local economies which don’t have the capacity to take care of expenses.
The midday press call was organized to call on the Trump administration to drop a lawsuit which detractors claimed would dismantle the Affordable Care Act and end Medicaid expansion. A federal appeals court ruled against Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas earlier this year.
