MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel recently addressed how the 2020-21 school year could unfold.
Lichtel wrote on the district website that community members were wondering if the start of the school year would include remote or online learning.
“This pandemic has produced uncertainty at every turn, and our need to remain flexible and adaptive is the key to progress at the current time,” Lichtel wrote. “I expect that schools in the fall will need to continue our reliance on technology for many things, and that we may need to prepare to alternate between digital lessons and traditional ones.”
Lichtel added that he favored opening in the traditional way in August but could not guarantee it.
Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, Lichtel noted, has asked districts to transition to instruction similar to how classes are conducted in a classroom. Planned instruction, as it is known, is more formal than the continuance of education plans put in place when school buildings were ordered closed due to the pandemic.
Lichtel cautioned such a shift could widen what’s been called the achievement gap or the difference in performance between different groups of students. It is often associated with varying access to the internet.
“It may take some time for us to refine our delivery, because we know that some can complete schoolwork digitally, while others will need paper packets and personal communications,” the message continued. “It will not be sufficient for us to say that we ‘made it available’ without ensuring adequate learning effects for all students.”
Lichtel said teachers and principals have been working on strategies to deliver more planned instruction for the final weeks of this school year. He encouraged communication between the district and the families it serves.
