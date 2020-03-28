The last time I saw Mr. Donald, he was rather jaundiced and dealing with the news he had very little time left on this earth. It did little to dampen his jovial spirit and desire to share with those around him.
His spirit amazed me. He was a man who had dealt with tremendous adversity his entire life, yet remained such a beacon of positivity.
Sitting up alongside his hospital bed, Mr. Donald smiled and perked up with each visitor that came along. He had many friends. It’s just who he was — cheerful and accommodating, even as doctors had informed him cancer was ravaging his organs.
Dick Donald, one of my favorite people, died Wednesday, March 18, at his home in Bloomsburg. It was there just a few weeks ago that he told me he was looking forward to the coming spring weather and the opportunity to do what made him most happy — visiting with young and old to detail his experiences in World War II.
Mr. Donald was 94, and his life was remarkable — even considering the lofty standards established by those in the Greatest Generation. A patriot in every sense of the world, he teared up explaining what he saw on Feb. 23, 1945, as that flag was raised over Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. “It was in that moment that it hit me,” he told me. “I knew why we kids were willing to die for that flag.”
Growing up, he and his parents and siblings shared a small home in coal country. The cramped household became even more during the winter months when they lived in one room to maximize the heat output. At an age most kids are playing ball, trading baseball cards or riding their bikes into town or along country roads, Donald was working the mines. His income, like that of his father’s, was crucial to the family’s survival. He earned only cents a day, but that income was desperately needed. His father saw to it he was entitled to none of it.
The fact that he lived to see his teenage years was nothing short of a miracle, given the conditions of the mines and the work they made some of the smaller, more agile, children do.
He told me about falling asleep in class, after spending nights working in the mines. This went on for years, but soon enough, he quit school. There was a war to fight.
Still a teen, he was shipped to the Pacific, where he saw some of the war’s most bloody battles, including at Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. His vivid recollections of seeing, smelling and hearing the carnage associated with the most brutal of combat were riveting. He saw the hundreds of Marines cut down by Japanese machine guns as they made their way ashore in what he called “a killing field.”
He, like so many, suffered from post-traumatic stress. His generation, unlike veterans that succeeded him, went undiagnosed.
In private, Mr. Donald shed tears telling the story of a young sailor aboard the USS Bismarck, who sank into the sea along with the massive aircraft carrier on Feb. 21, 1945, just off the coast of Iwo Jima. “He’s my nightmare,” Donald told me.
Donald, still just 19, watched the young sailor cling to an anchor, unwilling to dive into the ocean where he stood a better, though unlikely, chance at rescue. “He kept saying he couldn’t swim,” Donald remembered. The sailor sank into the waters, one of the more than 300 killed in a Japanese kamikaze attack. The Bismarck is the last American aircraft carrier to be sunk in action.
Then there was Halsey’s Typhoon, which he often said was worse than the war. The massive storm killed hundreds of American sailors and claimed ships, aircraft and more. The storm, he said, went on and on for days, while combat was often brief, minutes to hours long.
With the end of the war, Mr. Donald readily admitted struggling with adjustment back into American society. He drank, and would often visit the local veterans’ hangouts, where brawls were rather routine in the rough environs of coal country.
“No one wanted to hear war stories,” he said. All that he’d seen, smelled and heard, remained locked inside. He went back to the mines and knew his life was spiraling out of control.
Mr. Donald cherished the opportunities he had to assist other veterans. He helped start the luncheons for World War II veterans in Columbia County, which are still happening. He also started another veterans group, which he targeted more toward the Vietnam veterans, a group he felt got a raw deal from Americans upon their return from war.
Amazingly, when his country needed him again, he went to Korea. He was a veteran’s veteran.
Back home, her bounced from job to job, including a stint in the mines, then sought an education and became a college professor. He taught at Kansas State University, and later landed a job at Bloomsburg University.
He and his beloved wife, Marie, raised a son, Richard, who died in 2014 after years of failing health. Marie passed in 2007. While hospitalized in recent weeks, he smiled and said he was looking forward to seeing them again.
Despite all the challenges life presented him, I can’t recall a time ever seeing Mr. Donald without a warm smile, a pleasant word, and wonderful conversation.
If you knew Mr. Donald, none of this is news to you. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, or sympathetic ear. Tributes from veterans, former students and others who knew Mr. Donald have been constant since his passing.
He’s a man who will truly be missed. It’s sad to lose any of our veterans, and we’re losing too many — WWII, Korea and Vietnam — these days.
Mr. Donald was just one of the special ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.