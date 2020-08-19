HARRISBURG — Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) elected Kevin Boozel, Butler County commissioner, as the 2021 president of the association during its 134th Annual Conference.
Other county officials elected to be leaders of CCAP includeL Daryl Miller, Bradford County commissioner, first vice president; Albert “Chip” Abramovic, Venango County commissioner, second vice president; and, Leslie Osche, Butler County commissioner, treasurer. Clinton County Commissioner Jeff Snyder, current CCAP president, will serve as the association’s board chair in 2021.
Elected as district representatives to the CCAP board were: District 1 Representative Basil Huffman, Forest County commissioner; District 2 Representative Dan Vogler, Lawrence County commissioner; District 3 Representative Randy Phiel, Adams County commissioner; District 4 Representative Preston Boop, Union County commissioner; District 6 Representative John Cusick, Northampton County council member; and District 7 Representative Brian Smith, Wayne County commissioner. The District 5 representative will be selected in the near future. Those elected will begin their terms on Jan. 1.
Additionally, Commissioners George Hartwick of Dauphin County and Christian Leinbach of Berks County were selected representatives to the National Association of Counties.
