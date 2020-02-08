NAZARETH — While he may be best known for winning the 1969 Indy 500 and the 1978 Formula 1 championship, Mario Andretti launched his racing career competing in stock cars in the Lehigh Valley.
Born Feb. 28, 1940, in Italy, Andretti immigrated with his family to the United States in 1950, settling in the Nazareth area.
An interest in racing which was birthed in Andretti during childhood started to take off during his teenage years in the Lehigh Valley.
“My twin brother (Aldo) and a couple other buddies, we built a ’48 Hudson with information we got from NASCAR teams,” Andretti recalled. “The team that we bought that information from was the Marshall Teague team, which was very prominent in the ‘50s.”
After building what they felt was a winning race car, the Andretti brothers faced one other obstacle to overcome in order to hit the track.
“I was 19 in those days,” Andretti recalled. “To race on the local level, to race professionally, you had to be 21… Aldo and I, we fudged our licenses, our birthdays.”
He spent the next two years racing, and winning, in stock cars.
“We won a lot of races locally, between Nazareth, Flemington, Mahoning Valley,” Andretti said. “Then I wanted to get into open wheel, I started (racing) midgets.”
While Andretti’s career path eventually led to IndyCar and Formula 1 competition, he continued to dabble in racing stock cars.
“I met a lot of friends,” Andretti recalled. “My first invitation to Daytona was in ’66, with Smokey Yunick.”
His first start in the Daytona 500 didn’t go as planned, with Andretti finishing 37th.
“The reason (Yunick) hired me was that he wanted to experiment with a lot of chassis setups,” Andretti said. “I was trying to tell the guys the setup I had, they rolled their eyes.
“In his own mind, (Yunick) had a totally different concept of how the car should be set up on an oval,” he continued. “He totally misread the forces.”
Through his relationship with Ford — and competing with the automaker in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France — Andretti expressed an interest in making another attempt at racing in the Daytona 500.
For the 1967 race, he was placed in a team car to Fred Lorenzen on the Holman-Moody Ford team.
“It was a great experience,” Andretti recalled.
While he ended up winning the Daytona 500 that year, his team did struggle leading up to the race.
“The engines coming to me were not going to have the power of the other Ford engines,” Andretti said. “The car was good, the chassis, the setup was good. Even though (the car) was loose, it was manageable, it was fast.”
He started the race in 12th position as the result of his finishing position in a 100-mile qualifying race held three days before the 500.
“I led (the qualifying race),” Andretti recalled. “I stopped for fuel because I was running legal… Three or four of the other guys didn’t stop. Somehow, they managed (to finish).”
Because his car was handling loose, Andretti said he knew he had to drive to the front of the Daytona 500 field and stay there. Had he fallen behind other cars, Andretti believes his car would not have handled properly.
“I led more than half the race,” he said, of his winning performance. “I was competitive right from the get go.”
Andretti admits to feeling like an outsider when he competed in NASCAR.
“Nobody ever gave me a test,” he said. “I had to rely on other people, the mechanics and so forth.
“I had to try to get some guidance from other guys willing to share,” Andretti continued. “Daytona, I wasn’t getting much help. I had one guy who helped me a lot, Donnie Allison. I will never forget that.”
Several weeks after claiming the victory in the Daytona 500, Andretti was again celebrating in victory lane, but in a different type of race car.
“After Daytona... we won, with Bruce McLaren, the 12 Hours of Sebring,” Andretti said.
The duo drove a Ford to victory in the classic Florida endurance race. Just one day later, Andretti was back behind the wheel of a stock car.
“Sebring was on Saturday, the Atlanta 500 was on Sunday,” Andretti recalled. “AJ Foyt and I were in both.”
He challenged for the victory late in the Atlanta NASCAR race as well.
“I was competitive at Atlanta,” Andretti recalled. “I was running third with five laps to go. A right-front tire blew.”
While he was most passionate about racing open wheel cars, Andretti believes that weekend exemplified his diversity as a driver.
He said 1978 also exemplified his diversity. In addition to winning the Formula 1 championship, Andretti raced in IROC stock-car competition that year and in other seasons.
“That’s in fairly equal cars and driving against the best,” he said, of the IROC competition. “I won on a road course, I won on the ovals. I won... running against the top boys in NASCAR… That was tremendous.”
Andretti believes the ability to successfully compete in various forms of racing largely centers around the desires of the drivers.
“I was always curious, I wanted to race anything I could, especially if I could at the top level,” Andretti said. “You need the tools, you need the equipment to bring home the result. If you really love it, you have the passion, you have the desire, you are going to adapt.”
He believes there are “many drivers” capable of switching between racing series, and winning, today.
“When you have a talent for a specific series, it’s all about the personal objective,” Andretti said. “It’s what really satisfies you… Many drivers would be capable. They are satisfied in their own specialty.”
He pointed to a NASCAR legend as one driver he believes could’ve succeeded in IndyCar competition, but never had the desire to try.
“Richard Petty never drove an open wheel car,” Andretti said. “I think if he really wanted to, he could (have).”
He also pointed to the 2019 and six-time Formula 1 champion as another driver who likely has no desire to switch racing series.
“Looking today, Lewis Hamilton only drove his success being in Formula 1,” Andretti said. “Could he drive an IndyCar and be successful? Hell yes. Does he care about it?”
Taking a look at his own career, Andretti realizes he was fortunate to have spent decades behind the wheel of a race car.
“I was in it a long time and retired on my own terms,” Andretti said. “I’m the oldest guy to win an IndyCar race, at age 53. I was competitive until the end.
“I don’t know if anyone loved the sport as much as I did,” he continued. “I pushed the envelope as much as I could. I loved the driving. That’s how I want to be remembered.”
