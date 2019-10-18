MILTON — It was not the way Milton girls soccer coach Rod Harris wanted his players to end their regular season.
The Black Panthers entered Thursday’s nonleague contest with Hughesville on Senior Night a win away from securing a District 4 Class 2A playoff berth.
The Spartans, however, put a kink in those efforts by taking a 2-0 victory over Milton on a cold and blustery Thursday evening at Alumni Field.
Despite the loss and some questionable officiating that helped lead to it, Milton (7-9-2) still has a chance at making the postseason, though the Black Panthers will have to wait until this weekend to see for sure.
“The officials decided the game today, and that was unfortunate. We do (still have a shot at the postseason), and that’s what I just told the girls — now it’s a sit and wait game to see if we get in or not,” said Harris.
“It doesn’t feel good getting in by default. It feels way better to earn it, but nonetheless if you get in everything resets and everything is back to zero. If you win you play on, and if you lose you go home. So, if we get in that’s going to be great and we’re going to have another day to play and another breath to take to see if we move forward.”
One of the questionable calls resulted in Hughesville (10-7-1) getting a penalty kick with 11:30 remaining in the first half. Cierra Getz made it and the Spartans led 1-0.
Milton had several chances to tie the game, but they couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. One such chance came from Janae Bergey, whose breakaway scoring attempt skidded just wide of the left post with 16:20 remaining in the game.
“We had our chances. We just couldn’t put it in the net,” said Harris. “The shot that Janae took, I still don’t know how it didn’t go in. I started celebrating because I thought it was in.
“We had lots of chances, but it just didn’t go in the net. That kind of has been our story all year,” added Milton’s coach.
The game was still well within reach for the Black Panthers, that is until Jade Cordrey scored unassisted with 28 seconds remaining in regulation to ice it for the Spartans.
Now, Milton’s players will have to regroup to prepare for what lies ahead.
“We got to continue to believe in ourselves, and we got to continue to believe in each other, continue to play hard, keep our heads up and believe there’s another day,” said Harris. “It’s unfortunate. I have 11 seniors — that’s a lot of kids to say goodbye to — and hopefully we’re not doing that (Thursday).”
Hughesville 2, Milton 0at Milton
First half
H-Cierra Getz, penalty kick), 11:30.
Second half
H-Jade Cordrey, unassisted, :28.
Shots: Hughesville, 12-3; Corners: Hughesville, 6-3; Saves: Hughesville, Madison Young, 3; Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 11.
