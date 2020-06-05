NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who drive Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of alternating lane closures in the coming week in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer townships, Union County.
Through Thursday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate 80 eastbound, between mile markers 207.4 to 210.4. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed.
