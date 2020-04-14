MILTON — The Office of Commonwealth Libraries will be providing public libraries across Pennsylvania with guidance on reopening when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Representatives from the Milton Public Library provided The Standard-Journal with an email sent to libraries from Glenn R. Miller, deputy secretary for libraries with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, previously said libraries in the state fall under a sub office of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
As a result, when Gov. Tom Wolf mandated in March that schools be closed, libraries learned they must also close while schools are shut down. Wolf recently announced the doors to schools in Pennsylvania will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Students are being educated through online classes.
In his email, Miller said libraries are to remain closed until further notice.
"I recognize that each of us want to return to normal as quickly as possible," Miller wrote. "Unfortunately, we are experiencing an extraordinary, worldwide public health crisis. And here in Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow."
When the time comes for libraries to reopen, Miller wrote that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries will provide libraries with a period of preparation before the facilities can formally reopen.
"This will give libraries time to develop staffing plans, quarantine and sanitize returned materials for at least one day, re-shelve returned materials, provide staff with training, address facility issues," Miller wrote.
He indicated libraries may need to phase-in the reopening of service to the public.
"For example, there may be restrictions on hours, pick-up methods or the size of gatherings," Miller wrote.
He also addressed a requirement that libraries file paperwork with the state if they deviate from how state aid is used.
"I recognize that many of you might already see declining revenues (or donations) or your expenses might increase due to COVID-19 issues," Miller wrote. "Let me reassure each of you that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries is giving each library flexibility to modify the requirement to file a revised plan for the use of state aid for the period covering this calendar year."
He noted that libraries may modify their budgets to use state aid in order to best support their service to the community. The Office of Commonwealth Libraries will be pushing the deadline for libraries to submit budget modifications to 2021.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you," Miller wrote, to the libraries. "I recognize and appreciate your deep passion and dedication to provide Pennsylvanians with the best public library service possible. Our communities are fortunate to have such amazing and committed people serving them."
