LEWISBURG — Posters, stickers and merchandising will be sold in the weeks ahead proclaiming support for downtown Lewisburg.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said money raised from the campaign would go directly back to downtown businesses to help them recover from the unprecedented COVID-19 shutdown.
Meantime, providing accurate and up-to-date information to the downtown business community has been among the functions of LDP of late. Ruby said they were working to support businesses in any way needed to move forward while staying in compliance with state and federal guidelines. Restaurants were still providing meals through take-out and delivery, she noted, and many businesses were also filling online and phone orders.
Ruby said the LDP was brainstorming plans for when the downtown is open again for businesses and visitors.
“Saying thank you and welcome back to our many supporters will be the order of the day,” Ruby said. “We are talking to other local non-profits who hold events in Lewisburg about ways the (LDP) can support and promote those events.”
Among the postponed events pending are a showing of the Knox Mine Disaster Documentary at the Campus Theatre and working with the Lewisburg Arts Council to promote their summer music series as soon as it is safe to resume such activities.
Ruby said planning for the unPAved gravel cycling event would continue in collaboration with the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau, Walk it! Bike it! Lewisburg, Lewisburg Children’s Museum and The Miller Center powered by Evan and Geisinger. Planned events would also include unGRAVELED on Friday, Oct. 9, the Fall Festival and Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication on Saturday, October 10. unPAved was on the calendar for Sunday, Oct. 11.
Visit www.lewisburgpa.com for more information.
