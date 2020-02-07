SUNBURY — Pointing to a rising trend across the nation — and an incident which occurred several months ago at the Northumberland County Jail — county prison Warden Bruce Kovach is proposing the county contract a screening service to inspect incoming personal mail to inmates.
Kovach said if implemented, the program will not come at any cost to the county.
He told the board he would like to contract with a company called Text Behind to screen inmate mail.
“This is in light of contraband being brought into jails as a whole, nationally,” Kovach said. “We’ve found out there’s been an effort to introduce contraband into (our) jail, by mail.”
Following the meeting, Kovach said several months ago the jail’s mail screeners intercepted the drug suboxone that someone was trying to send to an inmate.
Kovach noted he couldn’t discuss the specifics of that incident as it remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office.
During the meeting, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the county should look into utilizing a screening service at the jail.
“These people who are sending in (drugs through the mail) don’t put their actual name or return address on it,” Matulewicz said, adding that it’s difficult to track down where a package containing drugs comes from.
Both during and after the meeting, Kovach explained how the screening service would work, if the county moves forward with using it.
According to Kovach, anyone wishing to send a letter or photos to an inmate would do so by text messaging.
The message would go through the screening service with the printed copy to be forwarded to the Northumberland County Jail.
In the event that a family member does not use text messaging, Kovach said they could still send a physical letter. The letter would be scanned at a central processing center operated in Maryland by Text Behind. The content of the letter would then be forwarded to the jail, along with copies of any photos.
“We understand mail is a big part of what (inmates) look forward to,” Kovach said. “We don’t want to curtail that. Strong family ties is important.”
If the prison opts to go with the service provided by Text Behind, Kovach said any time an inmate is taken into the prison, they would be provided with information on how family members can use the service.
He also noted that family members are not permitted to send books to inmates. If an inmate orders a book, it must come directly from a retailer.
If the county opts to utilize the scanning service, Kovach told the prison board legal documents coming to inmates would not go through the service.
The board gave Kovach verbal approval to have the county’s solicitor look at a contract from Text Behind. After that takes place, the board could further consider using the service.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kym Best both spoke in favor of utilizing the service.
“This is not being offered by the warden because we have an excessive problem,” Schiccatano said. “This is being proactive. It’s something a lot of prisons have started doing.”
Kovach also reported to the board that on Tuesday, the prison population was slightly down, at 268 inmates. The jail has a capacity of 284.
The prison board verbally gave Kovach approval to accept inmates for temporary holding from the state. The county will be reimbursed $75 per day, which Kovach said is in line with the rate Northumberland County charges other counties to house inmates.
“I see no reason not to hold these individuals,” Kovach said. “They don’t pose any real problem for us. It is a source of revenue.”
Following the meeting, Kovach said he does not know how many inmates from the state the county may be asked to hold.
