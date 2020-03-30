DANVILLE — The Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarship Fund was established under the Danville Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
Kizis, a Danville Area High School junior, passed away recently. He was a member of the school baseball and bowling teams, and recently qualified for the state bowling championships.
The Kizis family hopes to award the first scholarship in memory of Kyle in 2021.
Contributions can be made to this fund online at csgiving.org, clicking on donate and searching for "Kizis." Donations can also be mailed to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Attn: Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarship Fund, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.
