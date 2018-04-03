MIFFLINBURG — Over 450 students and supporters of Future Farmers of America recently attended the annual FFA banquet at Mifflinburg Area High School.
Highlights included the presentation of the Roberta Walter Scholarship, $1,000 for future education, to three Mifflinburg Area High School students. Recipients for 2018 were Samantha Morseman, Colin Gessner and Cinnamon Digan.
Doug Walter said the scholarship named for his late sister may be used for any future educational pursuit. He added that it was his way of recognizing what FFA did for him as a student.
“When I got into high school, it was only a couple of years after my sister died...My grandpa had died basically a year before that. There was a lot of unsettledness...(as) a teenager,” Walter said. “The FFA was a real major part of getting me grounded and heading in the right direction when I was really kind of messed up with dealing with all of that.”
Walter noted that Morseman will continue studies toward accreditation as a farrier, Gessner will study diesel mechanics and Digan will study welding at the college level.
Walter, an FFA veteran, noted that the program has branched out since he was in it 40 years ago. While tractor driving and other agricultural activities are still pursued, the young students do more environmental studies, veterinary related studies and participate in the annual Envirothon. Walter noted FFA teaching of leadership is summed up in its motto, “Learning to do, doing to learn, learning to live and living to serve.”
Walter said a neighbor, a first time attendee at the banquet, remarked that it was refreshing to see young people involved in positive activities.
Walter credited Mifflinburg Area School District staff and administrators for their support of FFA. They included Superintendent Dan Lichtel, Michelle Shearer, Mifflinburg Area High School principal and the school directors who attended the banquet.
“In this time of budgetary cuts, that means the world to everybody,” Walter said.
Walter noted a long standing friendship with Charles Kessler, teacher of agriculture education. It started in their FFA days.
“He went to Selinsgrove and I went to Mifflinburg,” he said. “He’s been a wonderful ag teacher.”
Kessler has informed the district of his intention to retire.
