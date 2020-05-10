Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Some years ago, as I was walking through a local greenhouse, I spotted a beautiful plant. Its wispy flowers were pink, lavender, and white and reminded me of fireworks. I read the label (always remember to read the label) and found this plant was a Cleome, ‘Senorita Rosalita’. A beautiful flower with such a lovely name-how could I resist. Senorita Rosalita flourished in my garden. A beautiful shrub-like plant about 20 inches tall graced me with continuous blooms until the first hard frost. The Senorita is one of my very favorite plants.
Cleomes, also referred to as spider flowers, Rocky Mountain bee plant and stinking clover, are annuals. However, it is not unusual for this plant to reseed itself in your garden. Mature plants grow to 1½ to 5 feet tall with a 1-2 foot spread. The flower clusters have many petals that radiate from a central point, forming a cluster. Long stamens give flowers a spiky look. Even the foliage is attractive as it is fern-like and delicate. Cleomes grow well in full sun, are drought tolerant, and thrive in well-drained soil. Cleomes usually do not start blooming until well established in the garden and will continue blooming until the first frost.
This plant is easy to start from seed in your garden. The seeds need light to germinate, so you can just sprinkle them in the garden after the danger of frost is past. Look for the seedlings in about 10 days. You will need to thin the plants for opt≠≠≠≠imum growth. This improves the vigor of individual plants, encouraging the most blossoms from each plant. Starting cleome indoors can be frustrating. Cleome do not transplant well so sowing seeds directly in the garden works well.
There are many cultivars of the cleome plant such as Helen Campbell, Appleblossom, Rose Queen and Sparkler. Of course, Senorita Rosalita is on the most popular list. Each cultivar has unique colors and sizes. READ THE LABEL!
I referred to the importance of reading the label three times already in this short article. I have wasted a great deal of money and felt like a failure as a gardener because I did not take a few moments to find out what I was buying. If you can’t find a label, ask the sales person or check out the plant on your smartphone! You need to know the light, water, and soil requirements of the plant. It’s size and growth pattern are important. With a little research you will be making an addition to your garden that you can enjoy all summer long.
Cleome annual flowers are easy to grow and need little care. They are excellent candidates for the back of the flower border, where their lanky stems can hide behind other plants, but their festive flower clusters can sway in the breeze above other flowering annuals.
The casual form of cleomes suits the cottage garden well. Mix cleomes with zinnias, cosmos, black-eyed Susans, salvia, or celosia. These plants all thrive in the same sunny conditions.
You can grow cleome in large containers, but choose a compact variety like the sparkler series for best results. Combine your potted cleomes with a mounding flower like vincas and a trailing flower like petunias for the most full and lush look. Hummingbirds and butterflies are drawn to the cleome flowers all summer long. An additional but unusual welcome visitor to these flower clusters is the hummingbird moth, which looks like a hummingbird as it darts about at twilight.
I encourage you to enjoy this lovely flower, but remember to read the label! Happy gardening!
