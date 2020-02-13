$15,000 grant bolsters community hall work

TURBOTVILLE — A $15,000 grant provided the resources necessary for the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation to complete a $51,000 project to replace the hall’s downspouts, gutters, hangers and related features.
Betsy Watts, secretary and treasurer of the hall’s board of directors, is expressing thanks for the $15,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
She said the funds were used to match $36,755 in funding provided by the community hall corporation for the project. The work was completed this past summer.
According to Watts, the corporation holds fundraisers throughout the year to support the hall, which will mark its 100th anniversary in 2022.
T-Ross Brothers Construction served as the general contractor for the project.
“The scope of work included the removal and disposal of existing soffit, fascia, frieze boards and the crown and bed molding,” Watts said. “They were replaced with Azek, a composite material that will no longer require painting or other maintenance.”
The hall’s downspouts, gutters and hangers were replaced with white aluminum as part of the project.
“The members of the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation board of directors are committed to the complete renovation of the community hall,” Watts said. “The board of directors is appreciative of the grant... and the donations from the residents of the Turbotville area.”
Renovations to the building have been ongoing for several years. The kitchen has been upgraded. In addition, the social hall area has been renovated to include having soundproofed padding placed on walls and having a new sound system installed.
New windows were previously installed throughout the hall’s auditorium.
Watts said the hall has been a staple in the community for generations.
“It was built in 1922 in honor and memory of those from the Turbotville area who fought in World War I,” she said.
The hall is available for rental. To rent the hall, call 570-742-7702.
The hall can also be rented for dinners, which can be catered by volunteers with the community hall corporation. To discuss that option, call 570-649-5723.
Bingo is hosed nightly in the hall during the Turbotville Community Carnival. This year, the carnival will be held June 1-6.
As a fundraiser to support the hall, dagwood sandwich sales are held on the third Thursday of each month. To order sandwiches, call 570-437-4048.
An annual craft show is also held at the hall. The 2020 show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. For more information on the show, call 570-437-3978.
