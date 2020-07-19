NEW COLUMBIA — Short-term alternating single-lane closures will be in place along Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, starting Monday, July 20.
Contractor HRI Inc. will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.
Work will be performed westbound between mile markers 202 and 210 and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.
