LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors said a tax rebate resolution and flier to explain it would be looked at their June meeting.
Specifics of wording would be worked out in the meantime. Rebates would likely come out of the general fund. As in previous meetings, a 20% reduction of what a property owner has previously paid on time was discussed. An application would have to be submitted.
Matt Schumacher, supervisor chair, said the real impact of unemployment related to the pandemic shutdown may not be realized until the summer months. He noted some taxpayers may choose to not apply but it could be helpful for those who do.
Supervisors also decided to allow the township planning and zoning officer to confer with its solicitor over details of a solar ordinance.
How much of any given property should be used for a solar array versus overall size of a property was among the topics of a lengthy discussion. Zoning Officer Mackenzie Stover and Solicitor Pete Matson will confer before a final draft is again discussed by supervisors.
Scenarios by which Bucknell University may present a new solar energy proposal were discussed at length. Supervisor Char Gray sought to limit certain details of an array while Schumacher said he had difficulty with restricting what people could do with their property.
Elsewhere, Stacey Kifolo, township manager, said the declaratory judgement sought by Lewisburg Borough over the intergovernmental hearing which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) would be heard at some point after the court opens up. There would be no Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting this week but the collective bargaining process was continuing.
Gray, also EBT representative to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Association (BVRA), said the authority was still closed but reported that virtual gymnastics drills were keeping the kids sharp for when they get back into the gym.
The community pool was being maintained though there was no clear date for opening. She said BVRA Executive Director Shirley Brough was looking into the extra costs of opening the pool, such as sanitizers.
“We know that the pool doesn’t run a profit anyway, it never does,” Gray said. “But it is a facility that is part of the community (and) we still need to understand what those extra costs might be. “
Summer camps were also being readied for when parks are allowed to be open again. Gray was hopeful that the pool would open, but had heard that some area pools would not open this summer.
Kifolo said brush and yard waste pickup started Monday. Manpower was limited, she said, due to lack of help by USP Lewisburg inmates and social distancing among EBT employees.
Kifolo said she expected township recycling facilities to be flooded with activity once they are open. But curbside and drop off is still in limbo because the destination recycling center in Lycoming County is not open.
Plastic, aluminum and tin would be sitting for a period due to possible COVID-19 contamination. Likewise, Kifolo said households with COVID-19 positive residents should not be recycling.
Kifolo also added that Pennsylvania American Water will file for a rate hike in view of a $1.64 billion upgrade project.
