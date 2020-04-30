SHAMOKIN DAM — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has teamed up with The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef to provide over 4,000 gallons of free milk to distribute to the public.
The "Pop your Trunk" distribution will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the former K-Mart parking lot, Shamokin Dam.
DFA has already donated over 100,000 gallons of milk throughout five states including Pennsylvania.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will be volunteering throughout the day.
“This is primarily about supporting our agriculture sector in the valley and in particular the dairy farms which have been devastated by this COVID-19 economic slowdown.” said Bob Garrett, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will also be distributing fabric masks to the public on Monday. This will be the organization's last distribution of masks to the public.
Anyone arriving before 1:45 p.m. will be asked to come back.
Attendees must stay in their vehicle and observe proper social distancing.
Anyone interested in volunteering, should email Steph at admin@gsvuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.