LEWISBURG — Employees of the Union County Domestic Relations Office were advised to quarantine after a county employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“The commissioners and (President) Judge (Michael T.) Hudock advised county employees that Domestic Relations Office staff that were working in the county courthouse last week are now quarantined as a precaution,” said Preston Boop, commissioner chair, on a Monday conference call. “The maintenance department had sanitized the office suite and several other areas. We asked employees, in addition to continuing to follow our COVID-19 protocols, to take their temperature twice daily and to immediately report fevers or other COVID-19 symptoms to their supervisor.”
Commissioners and Hudock advised all county employees to continue to follow the county’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The protocols were developed with input by county staff and approved in April by commissioners.
