WILLIAMSPORT — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) acknowledged Tuesday that a growing number of people were questioning why the state was locked down.
His comments came following the Monday critique by Gov. Tom Wolf of counties which have scheduled a jump to “yellow light” restrictions without state approval. They included Lancaster, Cumberland, Dauphin and Franklin counties.
Yaw said state-level decisions to ease were based on medical science for a time, but maintained there has been a change in the last four weeks.
“I think it’s become quite clear in the last month that there is no medical science out there,” he said. “At first there was no medical science because nobody knew what was going on and what was happening.”
Yaw referred to recent comments by Donald Yealy, chairman of the UPMC department of emergency medicine, who reportedly saw no benefit from continued shutdown and favored a reopening of the state which could be done “safely and smartly.”
Yaw was asked about the agreement of Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter and John Zechman, his Snyder County counterpart, to not enforce any order considered unconstitutional.
Yaw countered that the governor’s office has relied on threats during the pandemic including loss of licenses or losses of insurance for business.
“They have people so scared,” Yaw said. “Now what’s happening is that the businesses are the ones enforcing his orders.”
He said fear has even permeated hospital treatment for problems other than COVID-19.
“People are so scared about contracting this disease, that they are afraid to go to the hospital to get care they really need,” Yaw said. “That’s part of the problem that UPMC pointed out. The surge that was expected never happened.”
Meantime, Yaw said anxiety was running high.
“People are losing their homes and don’t know what they are going to do,” he observed. “They are so terrified of what’s going on and what not being able to go back to work is causing them.”
Yaw reiterated that nursing home COVID infections and deaths needed to be looked at. Meantime, individuals would have to weigh matters on their own.
“If you feel unsafe and you think you don’t want to go to a store to buy something, then stay home,” Yaw said. “If you don’t want to go to work, then stay home. That is the choice you have. Why hold up all those people out there?”
